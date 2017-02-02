'Sarpanch' publicly beats up woman in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a `sarpanch` or village head publicly thrashed a woman in Andhra Pradesh.

The assault took place in Jallipalli village in Anantapur district three days ago but came to light after its video footage surfaced on Thursday.

The police arrested Nagaraju, who was later released on bail.

The video footage shows Nagaraju publicly beating up the woman, Sudha, and repeatedly kicking her.

He was angry after she raised an objection to construction of a water tank in front of her house.

Sudha, a widow, had requested the village head to build the water tank at some other place. As he went ahead with the work, there was an argument.

Nagaraju, belonging to ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), thrashed the woman and continued kicking her even after she fell to the ground.

The woman and her brother Ramgopal alleged that Nagraju and another local TDP leader, Chandra, beat her.