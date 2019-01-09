YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's padayatra ends in north AP's Srikakulam

HYDERABAD: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Padyatra ended at Ichchapuram in northern Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

"In Padyatra we have not only toured the constituencies but also had meetings with the public. So we could hear their views," said Reddy while addressing a public rally.

Thousands of party members reached Srikakulam district to join 14-month-long `padyatra` or walkathon by party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Youth raised slogans like `Raavali Jagan` as the young leader continued walking, occasionally greeting the people with folded hands and stopping to meet a few.

The padayatra – covering over 3,648 kilometres, 134 assembly constituencies – reached out to more than two crore people, said the party in a statement. It began on November 6, 2017, at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. Reddy claims it is the longest foot-march by an Indian politician.

Reddy later unveiled a pylon to mark the event.

At least 175 Assembly Coordinators, PC Coordinators, District Presidents, Senior Leaders, MLAs, current and former MPs are expected to be present during the last leg of the padayatra.

Through the padayatra, Reddy highlighted six major failures of Chandrababu Naidu's government. These were:

1. Failure to obtain Special Category Status for AP

2. No action on farmer loan waiver (farmer)

3. Pending DWCRA loan waiver (rural women)

4. Didn't get one job per household nor received unemployment allowance (youth)

5. No houses for poor; no security of their life (BPL)

6. No security for women (women)