Google to pull the plug on ‘Inbox by Gmail’ app, closure by March 2019

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google is pulling the plug on ‘Inbox by Gmail’ app by March next year.

“Four years after launching Inbox in 2014, we've learned a lot about how to make email better—and we’ve taken popular Inbox experiences and added them into Gmail to help more than a billion people get more done with their emails everyday. As we look to the future, we want to take a more focused approach that will help us bring the best email experience to everyone. As a result, we’re planning to focus solely on Gmail and say goodbye to Inbox by Gmail at the end of March 2019,” Google wrote in its blog.

Google had introduced the new Gmail in April this year, incorporating newer features like Smart Compose, which helps you draft emails faster.

“Inbox by Gmail has been a great place to experiment with new ideas like snoozing emails to later, as well as try the latest AI-powered experiences like Smart Reply, Nudges and high-priority notifications to help you stay productive,” Google added.

Google said that it has created a transition guide to help customers switch from Inbox to the new Gmail with ease.