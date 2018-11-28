हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China

Explosion near chemical plant in China leaves 22 dead, several injured

The blast occurred near Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry Co Ltd. in Zhangjiakou.

Explosion near chemical plant in China leaves 22 dead, several injured

Shijiazhuang: A blast near a chemical plant in Zhangjiakou city, in north China`s Hebei province, has killed 22 and injured 22 others early Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

The blast occurred near Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry Co Ltd. in Zhangjiakou at around 0:40 AM local time. 

Fire caused by the blast has engulfed 38 trucks and 12 vehicles, according to the sources from Zhangjiakou city government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals. Further investigation is underway.

