Pakistan elections 2018

Live streaming of Pakistan elections 2018 results on Zee News and WION

A total of 85,307 polling stations were set up, out of which 17,007 were declared as 'highly sensitive'.

Live streaming of Pakistan elections 2018 results on Zee News and WION
Pic courtesy: PTI

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday voted for its 11th general elections to elect a new prime minister in the second democratic transition of power in the nation's 70-year chequered history. The voting started at 8 am and concluded at 6 pm.

Follow the live streaming on Zee News and WION

The country saw millions of voters stepping out of homes and accumulating at the polling booths to exercise their franchise. A total of 85,307 polling stations were set up, out of which 17,007 were declared as 'highly sensitive'. Pakistan has 105, 955, 409 number of registered voters.

Click for live updates

The battle is among three parties - former cricketer Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), jailed Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Bilawal Bhutto Zadari's Pakistan People's Party.

Around 12,570 candidates are in the fray for a total of 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the general election. Of these, votes shall be cast in 271 constituencies out of 272 National Assembly seats. While in the four provinces, candidates will battle it out in 500 of the 507 seats available.

According to the poll of polls computed by Gallup Pakistan on the eve of general elections, PTI and PML-N are running 'neck and neck', with the PTI ahead nationally and the PML-N ahead in the crucial province of Punjab. The poll of polls constitutes the average of poll findings by five different polling organisations, Gallup Pakistan said in a report.

The run up to the elections has been one of the bloodiest in the countries history which saw string of deadly attacks by terrorists targeting election candidates and their supporters.

