Pakistan elections 2018 results live updates

The race for the next Prime Minister of Pakistan is between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief and former cricketer Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zadari of the Pakistan People's Party.

Last Updated: Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - 19:22
Islamabad: The counting of votes for Pakistan's 11th general elections is underway. The voting which had begun at 8 am on Wednesday, concluded at 6 pm. Millions of voters flocked at the polling stations across the country to cast their votes. There was a total of 85,307 polling stations, out of which 17,007 were announced as 'highly sensitive'.

There are a total of 105, 955, 409 number of registered voters. Nearly 12,570 candidates are in fray for a total of 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the general election. Of these, votes shall be cast in 271 constituencies out of 272 National Assembly seats. While in the four provinces, candidates will battle it out in 500 of the 507 seats available.

Around 220 million ballot papers have been printed for the election. The colour of ballot paper for the National Assembly is green whereas white coloured paper shall be used for the Provincial Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), however, deferred polling in eight national and provincial assembly constituencies which include PK-78 Peshawar, PP-87 Mianwali, PS-87 Malir, PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan, PB-35 Mastung, PP-103 and NA-103 Faisalabad.

The run up to the elections has been one of the bloodiest in the countries history which saw string of deadly attacks by terrorists targeting election candidates and their supporters.

Follow the live updates here:

25 July 2018, 19:21 PM

As per initial trends, MMA's Abdul Wasay is leading with 832 votes while JUI-Nazriati's Abdul Rauf bags 86 votes in Kila Saifullah constituency

25 July 2018, 19:16 PM

25 July 2018, 19:14 PM

People, queuing up outside the polling stations, will also be allowed to cast their votes.

25 July 2018, 18:45 PM

Polling time ends across Pakistan, voters present inside the booths are being allowed to cast their votes.

