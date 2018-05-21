Nepal woos tourists, opens Chinese language website

Kathmandu: Nepal on Monday launched a new website in Chinese language in order to facilitate an increasing number of tourists from China who are visiting the Himalayan nation. The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has developed its website to inform Chinese tourists about major tourist destinations in the country. Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari inaugurated the NTB website in Chinese that contains information about tourist destinations of all the seven provinces across Nepal.

The website lists major tourist spots along with graphics and pictures of important religious places, temples, snow-capped mountains and rivers. The infographic video uploaded on the website contains information on all seven provinces and the routes to reach various tourist spots.

Addressing a function organised in Kathmandu to unveil the website, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong said the site will help take bilateral ties between Nepal and China to new heights and help promote cultural and economic partnerships between the two countries through tourism.

Currently, more than 100,000 Chinese tourists visit Nepal every year.

Nepal has several beautiful regions and cities like Dolpa, Palpa, Tehrathum-Sankhuwasabha, Annapurna, Taplejung, Everest, Janakpur, Ilam, Kathmandu Valle, Pokhara, Bhaktapur, Gorkha, Patan, Kathmandu, Kirtipur, Bandipur, Gokyo Valley, Lumbini, Kapan Monastery, Tengboche, Rara, Bardiya, Namche Bazaar, national parks, Swayambhunath, Pashupatinath, Boudha, Manaslu, etc.