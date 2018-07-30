हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Not named in Assam's National Register of Citizens? Here is what you can do

Every person whose name was in the first draft but is missing from the final draft will be given an individual letter to file the claim for her/his non-inclusion during claims and objections.

Not named in Assam&#039;s National Register of Citizens? Here is what you can do

The names of 40.07 lakh applicants did not find a place in the historic National Register of Citizens which was released by Assam government on Monday. However, officials have asked residents not to panic as the data released today is a draft and not a final compilation. 

Those who do not find their names in the data can file claims, objections and corrections. Every person whose name was in the first draft but is missing from the final draft will be given an individual letter to file the claim for her/his non-inclusion during claims and objections. While releasing the data, the officials reassured that no one will be sent to detention centres on the basis of the draft. 
"Based on this draft there is no question of any reference to Foreigners Tribunal or any person being taken to the detention centre," Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (North East) said. 

Also Read: Check your name through SMS, online, toll-free number

Talking about people whose names did not appear in the final draft, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Shailesh said, "Each and every person whose name hasn't featured will be given an individual letter to make claims. The process for making claims and objections will begin on August 30 and continue till September 28. Adequate and ample scope will be given to people for making objections. No genuine Indian citizen should have any fear."

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also urged people not to panic if their names did not appear in NRC draft as genuine Indian citizens would get "full opportunity" to make claims and objections.

If a person's name does not appear in the draft, they have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective NRC Sewa Kendras (NSKs). These forms will be available from August 7 to September 28 and the authorities will then inform them the reason for their names being left out.

The next step will be to file the claim in another prescribed form which will be available from August 30 to September 28 and these claims will be finally disposed of after proper hearings. The applicants can also call 24x7 toll free numbers--15107 from Assam and 18003453762 from outside Assam-- by referring to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number (ARN). The applicants can also check their names by visiting the NRC website and through SMSs.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has taken a special initiative to set up a 24-hour control room at its central office in Guwahati to help people.

The NRC is being updated under the Supreme Court supervision with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for genuine Indian citizens in Assam. The first draft of the ongoing NRC process was released at the midnight of December 31, 2017. It comprised 1.9 crore names out of the total application of 3.29 crore people in Assam. 

The application process for the NRC started in May 2015 and a total of 6.5 crore documents were received from 68.27 lakh families across Assam. 

