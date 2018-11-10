हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Adityanath mocks Congress, praises Chhattisgarh people for building Ram Temple in Raipur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lauded the people in poll-bound Chhattisgarh for building a Ram Temple in Raipur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lauded the people in poll-bound Chhattisgarh for building a Ram Temple in Raipur.

Addressing a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Lormi district, Adityanath once again promised that a Ram Temple will soon be built in Ayodhya. He said that the people have supported Chhattisgarh have given their support by building a Ram Temple in Raipur and the same will be done in Ayodhya soon, news agency ANI reported. 

"Maine pichhli baar yahan aakar kaha tha Bhagwan Ram ke nanihaal mein jab Bhagwan ka mandir ban jaega to janmbhoomi mein bhi mandir avashya ban jaega aur main dhanyawaad doonga Chhattisgarh vaasion ka ki unhone Raipur mein Bhagwan Ram ka ek bhavya mandir ka nirmaan kiya hai," Adityanath said.

UP CM also slammed the Congress while speaking at the event. Adityanath took a jibe at Congress and accused the Rahul Gandhi-led party of threatening the national security of the country. Adityanath said that the Congress has promoted Naxalism in the region for their own selfish motives, ANI reported. 

Commenting on the issue of threat to national security, Adityanath added that the Congress had threatened the national security by doing politics in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, north-eastern states and Kashmir.

Backing up his party, Adityanath added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken strict measures to combat Naxalism in the area. BJP never tolerated the threat to national security and it is the party's top priority, UP CM added.

"Congress toyed with national security for their political benefits while BJP government is taking strict measures to combat it (Naxalism) which has become a threat to people in this region," Adityanath spoke in Lormi district of Chhattisgarh. 

UP CM also added that it is because of the Centre government that people in Chhattisgarh have received houses. "For the first time after independence a Prime Minister announced that by 2022 no poor in India will be without a house," Adityanath added. 

Led by Chief Minister Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh is currently under BJP rule.

BJP also released its manifesto on Saturday. Raman Singh said that the free salt Yojana will continue and small and landless farmers over the age of 60 years will get Rs 1,000 as pension. He mentioned that the minimum support price (MSP) will be raised by 1.5 times to increase the income of farmers and promised to a proper home for all by 2022.

After releasing the manifesto, BJP national president Amit Shah asserted that the last 15 years rule of the BJP is a model of an ideal state. "Raman Singh government has successfully tried to contain the Naxal and made the state an education hub. This manifesto is for Naya Chhattisgarh," Shah said.

The voting for the first phase in the security-sensitive zone of Chhattisgarh will take place on November 12 where polling will take place for 18 Assembly seats. The second phase is scheduled to take place on November 20. The counting of votes is on December 11.

