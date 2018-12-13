Live: Delay in naming Rajasthan chief minister, leader close to Sachin Pilot quits

NEW DELHI: After securing big wins in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and emerging as the largest party in Madhya Pradesh, the party is expected to announce the names of the next chief ministers in the three states on Thursday. Congress President Rahul will take the final call in the matter.

Rahul Gandhi held talks with the party's central observers in the states, who gave him inputs on the views of the newly-elected legislators in the three states. Rahul held separate meetings with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the two chief ministerial aspirants for Rajasthan, besides meeting Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the frontrunners for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

READ | Divide within Congress spills to Chhattisgarh

Here are the live updates:

# Sachin Pilot's closest supporter and Rajasthan Congress spokesperson Inder Mohan Singh, sent resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the delay in announcing Pilot as chief minister.

# Chaos outside the residence of Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, over the chief ministererial candidate.

# Amid reports that Kamal Nath's name has been finalised for the top post in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia's supporters have started to protest outside the party office in Bhopal. His supporters are raising slogans in favour of Scindia as the CM.

Madhya Pradesh: Supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia gather outside Congress party office in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/KYHS5V1seg — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

# While Congress is currently in a huddle, sources say that the final decision to make Kamal Nath the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has been taken. Sources also say that Jyotiraditya Scindia has been offered the position of Deputy CM but he is unlikely to accept it.

# Sonia Gandhi reaches Rahul's residence. Other senior party leaders also present for discussions. There were earlier reports that Rahul will hold a press conference at 4 pm but it has been deferred for now.

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi arrives at the residence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/HZ5X9jEvhi — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

# Out of 99 MLAs, 25 in favour of Pilot being the CM: Sources

# Final CM and Deputy CM names will be announced by Thursday evening. Rajasthan CM's name is likely to be announced at 4pm today.

# CP Joshi's name suggested for Deputy Chief minister, says sources.

# Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's meet with Rahul Gandhi ends.

# Congress leader Sachin Pilot leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi after meeting him.

# Supporters of Congress leader Sachin Pilot gather outside All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi, raising slogans demanding selection of Pilot as Rajasthan Chief Minister.

#WATCH: Supporters of Congress leader Sachin Pilot raise slogans outside All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi demanding his selection as Rajasthan Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/KSZ6nnMPHc — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

# Anger among cadres over sidelining of Pilot and Scindia. Party top command trying to pacify: Sources

# Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia being considered for Deputy Chief Ministers' positions: Sources

# Priyanka Vadra reaches Rahul Gandhi's home

# "You will see chief ministers soon, taking views of MLAs, party workers," says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

# "Observers have taken into account everyone's views. Rahul Gandhi will take a call on the matter peacefully. We had a fruitful conversation yesterday. Decision will be taken today," Ashok Gehlot to Zee News.

#KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee observer for Rajasthan, arrives at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/c6NDSTkMhb

# A meeting of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs to be held at 4 pm in Bhopal.

#Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Delhi to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi. A decision on who will be the next Rajasthan Chief Minister is likely to be announced today.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrives at his residence in Delhi; he will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi later today pic.twitter.com/qOQOd50pMo — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

#Veteran Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel appear to have emerged as the frontrunners in the race for chief ministership in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

#The newly-elected members in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan met on Wednesday to take a final call on who will be the Chief Minister in their states. The central observers are expected to reach Delhi and apprise Gandhi of their assessment, which included consultations with individual MLAs.

#Party leaders and contenders for chief ministership Kamal Nath and Jyotiradtiya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh and Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, met the Governors of their states and staked claim to form the government on Wednesday.