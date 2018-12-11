हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Live Streaming of Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2018 on Zee News: latest updates

The 90-member assembly saw Bharatiya Janata Party against Congress in the assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be a fight between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. 

The exit polls suggested a shaky situation for the incumbent Raman Singh's government in Chhattisgarh. Congress may get enough seats to form a government, the exit polls suggest. 

(Click here to check the list of current MLAs in Chhattisgarh.)

Polling in Chhattisgarh took place in two phase. The first phase of polling was on November 12 while the second phase was on November 20. 

Congress has spent 15 years in the opposition in Chhattisgarh.

According to India Today-Axis My India, the Congress would bag 55-65 seats in the 90-member Assembly while the ruling (BJP) share would reduce to 21-31 seats.

Republic-C-Voters also predicted a victory for Congress on 40-50 seats and said the BJP would win 35-43 seats. 

But Times Now-CNX and ABP News-CSDS forecast that the BJP would retain power for a fourth straight time. 

The former projected 46 seats for BJP and 35 for the Congress while the latter saw BJP`s victory on 52 seats and that of Congress on 35.

News Nation predicted 40-44 seats for Congress, 38-42 for BJP and 4-8 for the alliance of Congress rebel Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which can play a role of the kingmaker in the event of a split verdict. 

News24-Pace Media exit poll said the Congress would emerge the winner in the fiercely-fought elections with 45-51 assembly seats while the BJP would get 36-42 seats. 

In 2013, the BJP formed the government for a third time in a row after winning 49 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 39 seats. 

