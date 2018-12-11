Live Streaming of Rajasthan Assembly election results 2018 on Zee News: latest updates

Rajasthan will be seeing the incumbent Vasundhara Raje's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress.

Rajasthan recorded a turnout of 74.21 per cent in the Assembly election 2018, around 1.02 percentage point less than a turnout of 75.23 per cent in 2013.

Top campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had addressed 12 and 9 public meetings respectively in Rajasthan where assembly elections to 199 of the 200 seats were held on December 7.

Contrary to the sea of crowd in the rallies, voting percentage in the respective areas was less.

(Also check full list of sitting MLAs in Rajasthan.)

After Prime Minister's rallies, voting percentage increased only in Dausa (78.41 per cent in 2018 compared to 75.68 per cent in 2013) and Nagaur (73.53 per cent in 2018 compared to 72.03 per cent in 2013). Voting percentage in other areas, including Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Sikar or Hanumangarh where the prime minister held rallies remained less than the previous assembly election.

The exit polls predicted that the opposition party may form a government in the result. Most of the exit polls predicted the Congress' return to power in Rajasthan.

India Today-Axis said the opposition party may win 119-141 out of 199 seats for which elections were held. The BJP, it added, may win 55-72 seats.

Times Now-CNX forecast 105 seats for the Congress and 85 for the BJP.

ABP News also predicted a victory for the Congress, saying it may bag 101 seats while the BJP may end up with 83 and others with 15 seats.

However, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat forecast a tighter race between the two parties. It gave the Congress and the BJP 81-101 and 83-103 seats respectively.

It is a seen as a straight fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress for about 130 seats.

In other constituencies, groups like the Bahujan Samaj Party and rebels who are contesting against official party candidates may queer the pitch.

Vasundhara Raje hopes to return as the state's chief minister.

If the Congress wins, it is expected to pick between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state party president Sachin Pilot for the top post in the state.

In the current House, the BJP has 160 seats and the Congress 25.

Raje is contesting from Jhalrapatan constituency, considered her bastion.

This time she face BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh who has defected to the Congress, complaining that his old party had hurt the pride of the Rajputs by ignoring his father in the last Lok Sabha election.

In Tonk, Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Transport Minister and BJP candidate Yoonus Khan are face to face. Khan is the only Muslim candidate fielded by his party.

Ashok Gehlot is fighting for the Sardarpura seat.

Counting will be undertaken on Tuesday.