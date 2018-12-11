हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: In Congress' celebrations, a factional divide brews

Supporters of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have begun demanding their respective leader is made the next Rajasthan CM.

Jaipur: Scenes of celebrations were witnessed on Tuesday outside Congress state headquarters even before the party was officially declared a winner in the hotly fought Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018. And while the fight was primarily fought against the BJP, there were also reports of in-fighting for supremacy within Congress- between veteran Ashok Gehlot and youth icon Sachin Pilot.

While both leaders said that they are united for Congress and against BJP, a divide was quite evident when party workers came out to celebrate what appeared to be a win for Congress in the state. Supporters of both leaders came out with placards, masks and flags which demanded their respective leader be made the next CM of Rajasthan. More than slogans congratulating a win for Congress were slogans chanting the demand for either Gehlot or Pilot to be made the next CM.

Both Gehlot and Pilot, however, ducked queries on who would be the next CM. "It is a decision for the party president (Rahul Gandhi) to make. We shall see how it goes. I am just happy Congress is where it is today," said Gehlot. Even Pilot said that he would much rather focus on what the numbers are saying for the party in Rajasthan.

While the likely win in Rajasthan for Congress would be a massive shot in the arm considering the party had only won 21 seats in 2013, there could be a massive storm brewing even before the new political dawn.

