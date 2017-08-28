BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sindhu's epic final performance
In the longest match of the tournament, which tested the physical and mental strength of both the players, Sindhu lost 19-21 22-20 20-22 after battling hard for one hour and 49 minutes.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in hailing ace shuttler PV Sindhu's epic performance in the women's singles final at the 2017 World Championships. The 22-year-old settled lost the final in three grueeling games, but she managed to earn respect for her gritty performance.
Hailing Sindhu's performance, PM Modi tweeted, "Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations".
Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2017
Former India opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian shuttler on winning her third medal at the World Championship.
"Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name. A role-model for a generation, aged 22. India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1 Most breathtaking finals," he wrote.
Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name.A role-model for a generation, aged 22.
India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1
Most breathtaking finals
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017
While the gruelling contest was on between Sindhu and Okuhara, Sehwag had tweeted: "Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch. #Sindhu in full flow. Come on India".
Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch #Sindhu in full flow .Come on India !
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017
Tennis legend Leander Paes tweeted a picture of Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the podium and wrote, "Watching two of our Champions on the Podium is such a proud feeling!! #BWC2017."
Watching two of our Champions on the Podium is such a proud feeling!!#BWC2017 pic.twitter.com/DDs5odSbgt
— Leander Paes (@Leander) August 27, 2017
"You are an inspiration @Pvsindhu1 .What an epic display of badminton skills that was. Privileged to watch. Thank you #Sindhu," wrote former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.
You are an inspiration @Pvsindhu1 .What an epic display of badminton skills that was. Privileged to watch.
Thank you #Sindhu
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 27, 2017
