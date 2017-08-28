close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sindhu's epic final performance

In the longest match of the tournament, which tested the physical and mental strength of both the players, Sindhu lost 19-21 22-20 20-22 after battling hard for one hour and 49 minutes.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 00:26
BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sindhu&#039;s epic final performance
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in hailing ace shuttler PV Sindhu's epic performance in the women's singles final at the 2017 World Championships. The 22-year-old settled lost the final in three grueeling games, but she managed to earn respect for her gritty performance.

Hailing Sindhu's performance, PM Modi tweeted, "Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations".

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian shuttler on winning her third medal at the World Championship.

"Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name. A role-model for a generation, aged 22. India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1 Most breathtaking finals," he wrote.

While the gruelling contest was on between Sindhu and Okuhara, Sehwag had tweeted: "Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch. #Sindhu in full flow. Come on India".

Tennis legend Leander Paes tweeted a picture of Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the podium and wrote, "Watching two of our Champions on the Podium is such a proud feeling!! #BWC2017."

"You are an inspiration @Pvsindhu1 .What an epic display of badminton skills that was. Privileged to watch. Thank you #Sindhu," wrote former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

In the longest match of the tournament, which tested the physical and mental strength of both the players, Sindhu lost 19-21 22-20 20-22 after battling hard for one hour and 49 minutes.

TAGS

Narendra ModiPV SindhuBWF World ChampionshipsVirender SehwagBadminton News

From Zee News

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1
Tennis

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1

Michael Schumacher&#039;s son Mick takes father&#039;s 1994 car for a spin
Other Sports

Michael Schumacher's son Mick takes father's 1994...

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day for Australia in Test
cricket

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day...

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against Windies
cricket

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against W...

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spurs
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spu...

Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race with victory in Belgium
Other Sports

Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race wi...

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairline fracture in right thumb
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairli...

BWF Worlds: Heartbreak for India as PV Sindhu settles for silver after losing epic final​​
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF Worlds: Heartbreak for India as PV Sindhu settles for s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video