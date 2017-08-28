BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sindhu's epic final performance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in hailing ace shuttler PV Sindhu's epic performance in the women's singles final at the 2017 World Championships. The 22-year-old settled lost the final in three grueeling games, but she managed to earn respect for her gritty performance.

Hailing Sindhu's performance, PM Modi tweeted, "Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations".

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian shuttler on winning her third medal at the World Championship.

"Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name. A role-model for a generation, aged 22. India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1 Most breathtaking finals," he wrote.

While the gruelling contest was on between Sindhu and Okuhara, Sehwag had tweeted: "Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch. #Sindhu in full flow. Come on India".

Tennis legend Leander Paes tweeted a picture of Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the podium and wrote, "Watching two of our Champions on the Podium is such a proud feeling!! #BWC2017."

"You are an inspiration @Pvsindhu1 .What an epic display of badminton skills that was. Privileged to watch. Thank you #Sindhu," wrote former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

In the longest match of the tournament, which tested the physical and mental strength of both the players, Sindhu lost 19-21 22-20 20-22 after battling hard for one hour and 49 minutes.