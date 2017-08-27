PV Sindhu’s final at world championships: Date, time, venue

New Delhi: PV Sindhu will take on Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final of the world championships. She may well be considered the favourite considering that she is seeded four which is higher when compared to her opponent who is seeded seven.

Earlier, on Saturday, Sindhu stormed into the final of the championship by defeating reigning junior world champion Chen Yufei of China 21-13 21-10.

Sindhu maybe the favourite but will know that Okuhara is a tough opponent. Okuhara entered the final by defeating Saina Nehwal in the first semi-final in the women’s singles section on Saturday itself. Saina eventually had to settle for a bronze medal.

Sindhu has won two bronze medals at the world championships in 2013 and 2014, but she will be looking to clinch her first major global gold this time around.

Okuhara on the other hand became the first Japanese to make it to the final of the world championships.

Here are the details on the match:

Date:

The big final of the world championships will be on August 27, Sunday

Time:

The final of the women’s singles will begin at 6.15 pm IST (tentative)

Venue:

The current championship is being played in Glasgow, Scotland

(With ANI inputs)