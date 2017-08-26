Here’s complete list of Indian medallists in history of badminton world championships

New Delhi: Saturday is a big day in Indian sport as PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be taking court in Glasgow for their respective semi-final matches at the badminton world championships. Fourth seed Sindhu will be taking on ninth seed Chen Yufei of China and 12th seed Saina will be battling seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Considering that both the losing semi-finalists will be awarded a bronze medal, India have already been assured of two medals at the event. It takes India’s tally to seven medals at the championships in history.

Here is the complete list of medals won by India at the world championships:

Prakash Padukone winning a bronze medal in 1983 in Copenhagen in the men's singles

Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa winning a bronze medal in 2011 in London in the women's doubles

Sindhu winning a bronze medal in 2013 in Guangzhou in the women's singles

Sindhu winning a bronze medal in 2014 in Copenhagen in the women's singles

Saina winning a silver medal in 2015 in Jakarta in the women's singles

Sindhu assured of a medal in 2017 in Glasgow in the women's singles

Saina assured of a medal in 2017 in Glasgow in the women's singles