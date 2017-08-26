close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Here’s complete list of Indian medallists in history of badminton world championships

Considering that both the losing semi-finalists will be awarded a bronze medal, India have already been assured of two medals at the event. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 13:22
Here’s complete list of Indian medallists in history of badminton world championships

New Delhi: Saturday is a big day in Indian sport as PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be taking court in Glasgow for their respective semi-final matches at the badminton world championships. Fourth seed Sindhu will be taking on ninth seed Chen Yufei of China and 12th seed Saina will be battling seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Considering that both the losing semi-finalists will be awarded a bronze medal, India have already been assured of two medals at the event. It takes India’s tally to seven medals at the championships in history.

Here is the complete list of medals won by India at the world championships:

Prakash Padukone winning a bronze medal in 1983 in Copenhagen in the men's singles

Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa winning a bronze medal in 2011 in London in the women's doubles

Sindhu winning a bronze medal in 2013 in Guangzhou in the women's singles

Sindhu winning a bronze medal in 2014 in Copenhagen in the women's singles

Saina winning a silver medal in 2015 in Jakarta in the women's singles

Sindhu assured of a medal in 2017 in Glasgow in the women's singles

Saina assured of a medal in 2017 in Glasgow in the women's singles

TAGS

PV SindhuSaina NehwalWorld Badminton ChampionshipsIndian medallists

From Zee News

WATCH: Ben Stokes&#039; survives &#039;brain fart&#039; on 98 to score 6th Test hundred
cricket

WATCH: Ben Stokes' survives 'brain fart' on...

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 2: Details of date, time, venue
cricket

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 2: Deta...

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co look to take unassailable lead in Kandy
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co lo...

SEE PIC: Ravichandran Ashwin off to England to begin County stint with Worcestershire
cricket

SEE PIC: Ravichandran Ashwin off to England to begin County...

Badminton World Championships: When, where and what time are Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu&#039;s respective semi-final matches?
Badminton

Badminton World Championships: When, where and what time ar...

Gautam Gambhir condemns Panchkula violence with hard-hitting tweet
cricket

Gautam Gambhir condemns Panchkula violence with hard-hittin...

Saina Nehwal regrets participating in Rio Olympics, says she should not have gone
Badminton

Saina Nehwal regrets participating in Rio Olympics, says sh...

Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers announce Lionel Messi signing
Football

Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers...

WATCH: Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather during weigh-in
Other Sports

WATCH: Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather during weigh-...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video