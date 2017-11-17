PV Sindhu vs Gao Fangjie, China Open quarters: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: World no. 2 and defending champion PV Sindhu will take on Gao Fangjie in the women's singles quarterfinal of the 2017 China Open Super Series Premier on Firday in Fuzhou.

Sindhu, 22, defeated unfancied Han Yue in straight games 15-21, 13-21 in their first-ever meeting yesterday. The second round match lasted 40 minutes as Rio Olympics silver medallist toyed with the 17-year-old Chinese girl.

She is the lone Indian left in the fray.

On the other hand, Gao defeated South Korean Jang Mi Lee in straight games 21-16, 21-15. The 19-year-old is one of the rising Chinese players, and will not be an opponent for Sindhu despite the ovbious gap in experience and rankings. Gao is currently ranked 89.

Here's everything you will need to know about the match:

Date: 17th November, 2017

Time: Tentative start time is 2:25 PM IST

Venue: Haixia Olympic Sports Center, Fuzhou, China

Head-to-head: This is their first ever meeting.

TV Listing: Star Sports 2/HD

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live score: BWF's official website.

Head to head: Sidhu leads 3-1