Aawa Taare Dulha Damaad from Rani Chatterjee starrer Sakhi Ke Biyah will remind you of your wedding day

Mumbai: A brand new song from Rani Chatterjee starrer Sakhi Ke Biyah has been unveiled. The song that depicts a wedding scene will remind you of your wedding day.

Sung by Sadhya Sargam and Beauty Singh the song has a rustic touch. Penned by Satyaprakash Mishra (Bairagi) and composed by Om Jha, Aawa Taare Dulha Damaad showcases the blossoming romance between the female lead (Rani ) and the hero (played by Sunil Sagar).

Check out the song below:

The film also stars Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi and Maya Yadav in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nandkishor Mahato, the film produced by Pawan Kumar Mahato under the Royal Films Entertainment banner.

The trailer for the film which is slated to release on May 4, was published on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri on March 8.

The leading lady in the film - Rani - is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Rani Chatterjee made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala. She has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Rani is reportedly paid around Rs 5-8 Lakh per film.

She has YouTube channel where she keeps posting videos to keep her fans informed and updated. A new song video featuring Rani was unveiled recently on her YouTube channel Rani Chatterjee Entertainment. Titled I Love You, the romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.