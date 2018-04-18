Bhojpuri bombshells Amrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh's stage show on April 27

New Delhi: Some of the biggest names from Bhojpuri film industry will come under one roof and sizzle on stage with high voltage dance performance. Top actors such as Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh to name a few will be seen dancing to popular tracks at Bihar's Purbi Champaran on April 27, 2018.

Yes, two of the most sought-after actresses in the industry will be seen performing on the stage. Watch the Facebook videos where the two have confirmed their presence.

Reportedly, Amrapali will perform around 7 pm near Hussaini Garh in Purbi Champaran.

Amrapali is a popular face in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram, Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Akshara Singh too started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is a huge hit amongst the viewers.