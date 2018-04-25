Mehandi Lagake Rakhna 2 movie won't be published on YouTube

Mumbai: The makers of Pradeep Pandey and Richa Dixit starrer Mehandi Lagake Rakhna 2 has decided to not publish the movie on YouTube. Bhojpuri films are often released on YouTube a few days or weeks after they hit the silver screen. But in this case, the makers have decided against it.

The film slated to release on April 27 produced by Ananjay Raghuraj is a sequel to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's blockbuster film Mehandi Lagake Rakhna which released last year.

The trailer for the film which was published by

Enterr10 Music Bhojpuri on April 6 has garnered over 1,190,761 views so far.

Based on love, separation, heartbreak and reunion, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna 2 seems to be high on emotions.

Directed by Manjul Thakur, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna 2 has some gripping action sequences and an intense emotional storyline.

The film also stars Yash Kumar, Manoj Tiger, Rajnish Jhanji, Jyoti Pandey and Anjana Singh.

The music for the film has been composed by Rajnish Mishra and Madhukar Anand while the songs have been penned by Rajesh Mishra, Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

The story and dialogue are by Arbind Tiwari while the screenplay is by Arbind Tiwari, Manjul Thakur and Ananjay Raghuraj.

The film has been co-produced by Kumkum Films under Ananya Craft And Visions and presented by AAdi Shakti Entertainment With Trimurti Entertainment Media.

The film has been Santosh Harawade and cinematography is by Sidharth Singh. Andalib Pathan has choreographed the action sequences while Badshah Khan has taken care of look and styling.