हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Munger borewell tragedy

3-year-old girl who fell in 110-feet deep borewell in Bihar's Munger rescued

Three-year-old Sanno slipped and fell into a borewell shaft, said to be more than 100 feet deep, in the evening on Tuesday.

3-year-old girl who fell in 110-feet deep borewell in Bihar&#039;s Munger rescued

MUNGER: Sanno, a three-year-old girl who fell in a 110-feet deep borewell in Munger district of Bihar, was safely rescued after several hours of coordinated efforts by the SDRF and the NDRF officials.

News agency ANI confirmed that the 3-year-old girl who was stuck in a 110 feet deep borewell for over 30 hours in Munger since Tuesday has been rescued. 

The authorities said that the girl would be first examined by the doctors and then handed over to her family. 

The girl slipped and fell into a borewell shaft, said to be more than 100 feet deep, in the evening on Tuesday.

The child had come to her maternal grandparents' home in Murgiyachak locality in the town when the shocking incident occurred. 

She was playing near the borewell shaft in the courtyard of the house and fell into it, Munger Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla told reporters

The girl was reportedly stuck inside the shaft at a depth of about 45 feet. Sensing the situation, a team of doctors was pressed into service and adequate oxygen supply was ensured with the help of cylinders and pipes.

A team of the SDRF was also called in from Bhagalpur to ensure the speediest possible rescue operation.

The SDRF team was later joined by a team of the NDRF, which reached the spot by helicopter.

The rescuers also dug out an horizontal access in order to reach the spot.

State disaster management minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav told reporters that ''the administrative machinery has been instructed to ensure that the girl is rescued safely.'' 

The entire operation was personally monitored by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Tags:
Munger borewell tragedyBiharSDRFNDRFBihar borewell tragedySannoNitish Kumar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close