Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Bihar energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav refuses to wear skull cap, sparks row

The state energy minister was attending a conference of Muslim leaders.

ANI photo

PATNA: Bihar minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav refused to wear a skull cap at a public rally in Katihar. The incident has sparked a row.

The state energy minister was attending a conference of Muslim leaders – Talimi Bedari – where he was the chief guest.

Yadav, a Janata Dal (United) heavyweight, is an MLA from Supaul constituency since 1990 and the senior most member of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Earlier this year, Congress President Rahul Gandhi courted controversy during an iftar party he hosted by wearing a skull cap only for a few seconds before discarding it. 

In 2011, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat chief minister, had also refused to put on a skull cap during a 72-hour long fast to promote peace. 

With agency inputs

Tags:
Bijendra Prasad YadavSkull capJDU

