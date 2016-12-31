Bihar: Five prisoners escape from Buxar Central Jail, three wardens suspended

Buxar: Five convicts, including four serving life imprisonment, escaped from the Bihar`s Buxar Central Jail late Friday night by scaling the prison wall.

Three wardens have been suspended in the wake of the incident.

The suspended officials include Chief Warden Kameshwar Paswan and Upendra Das and Raj Kumar Ram, both wardens, Inspector General of Prison Anand Kishore said in Patna.

Principal home secretary Aamir Subhani had given instructions to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) jail to look into the matter.

Sources said the prisoners scaled the wall of the jail and escaped.

District Magistrate Raman Kumar said today that the jailbreak took place between 12 midnight and 3 am.

Iron road, pipe and 'dhoti' have been found at the spot from where the prisoners scaled the wall, he said.

Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma said those who escaped included Prajit Singh hailing from Motihari, Girdhari Rai of Chapra, Sonu Pandey and Upendra Sah of Ara, all four serving life imprisonment and Sonu Singh of Brahampur, Buxar, convicted for 10 years.

The SP admitted that security has been breached and said thick fog must have helped them in escaping.

