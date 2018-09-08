हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar: Hardcore naxalite arrested from borders of Sheohar and Muzaffarpur districts

Representational image

Sheohar: A hardcore naxalite, wanted in connection with at least 24 cases, was arrested from the borders of Sheohar and Muzaffarpur districts in Bihar on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said that the operation to arrest the naxalite, belonging to the proscribed CPI(Maoist), was jointly carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) and the district police.

The self-styled naxal 'zonal commander' has been identified as Lalbabu Sahni alias Bhaskar alias Pralay, a resident of Koriya village under Madhuban police station of East Champaran district, the SP said.

Over 24 naxal-related cases are lodged against him in various police stations of Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts, the SP said.

The police described the arrest as a big achievement as Sahni was evading the police dragnet for the past couple of years.

