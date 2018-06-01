हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSEB

BSEB Bihar board Class 12 results 2018 dates changed, Get details at biharboard.ac.in

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for Class 12 results will be released on June 6, 2018 on official website biharboard.ac.in. Over 12 lakh students appeared for the intermediate (BSEB) 2018 examinations, which was held from February 6 to February 16 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams. 

Apart from biharboard.ac.in, candidates can also view their results on bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.com. 

Steps to check your BSEB Results 2018:

1. Visit the official portal of BSEB - www.biharboard.ac.in

2. Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'

3. Click on BSEB Class 10th Results 2018 or BSEB Class 12th Results 2018

4. Enter roll number and other relevant details

5. Click on 'Submit'

The students are suggested to download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference.

In 2017, the results announced by the end of May for Class 12 in June for Class 10 due to the elections. The results are expected to be announced earlier in comparison to the last year. 

Last year, over 12.40 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Class 12th Intermediate Examination 2017, which were held between February 14 and February 25. However, only 4.37 lakh students had managed to pass the board exam in 2017.

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.

