BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results 2017: Likely to be declared on June 20 - How to check

New Delhi: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the result of class 10 board examination on June 20.

Candidates can check their marks on BSEB's official website biharboard.ac.in.

Nearly 17 lakh students across the state have appeared in the examination this year.

How to check Bihar Class 10 board examination results:

- Visit biharboard.ac.in

- Click on relevant link

- Enter you roll number and other details

- Enter captcha code if required

- Click on submit

- Results will be displayed on the screen

- Download it and take print out for future reference