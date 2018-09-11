हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Drown

Four minor girls drown in a water body in Bihar

The girls residents of Bhadura village and aged between 8-11 years had gone to take a bath in a water body (chaur) and slipped into deep water and met their watery grave, the SDO said.

Representational Image:Pixabay

Munger: Four minor girls drowned while taking bath in a water body in Bihar's Munger district Tuesday, an official said.

Confirming the death of four girls, Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Sanjiv Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Anuradha Kumari, Arti Kumar, Priya Kumar, and Ritu Kumari.

The girls residents of Bhadura village and aged between 8-11 years had gone to take a bath in a water body (chaur) and slipped into deep water and met their watery grave, the SDO said, adding that bodies have been fished out with the help of villagers.

The bodies have been sent to Munger Sadar hospital for post-mortem, he said while announcing that Rs 3 lakh will be given to each of the deceased's family after the post-mortem.

