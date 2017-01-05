In Patna to attend Prakash Parva, PM Modi praises Nitish Kumar for liquor ban in Bihar

Patna: Addressing a function to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Sikh spiritual leader as an “epitome of sacrifice” and said that "his bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian".

"The world must know he has inspired so many people, the prime minister said, adding, “Guru Gobind Singh ji did not believe in any form of social discrimination and he treated everyone equally.”

PM Modi, who shared the stage with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the "Prakash Parva" function, said “In addition to his valour, there are other aspects about Guru Gobind Singh ji's personality that are admirable. I don't believe anyone can match up to his sacrifice”.

“Guru Gobind Singh ji put knowledge at the core of his teachings and inspired so many people through his thoughts and ideals,” he said.

The function was organised at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where a makeshift Gurudwara was also installed to celebrate the occasion.

“Guru Gobind Singh ji was blessed with indomitable courage and tremendous knowledge. His bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian.

“His entire life was devoted to serving people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion,” he said.

PM Modi, who arrived here on Thursday, thanked the chief minister and the people of the state for organising "this special event" and said that "Nitish ji has personally managed it".

Praising PM Modi for introducing strict laws against alcoholism during his reign as Gujarat CM, Nitish said, “Our Prime Minister was CM for 12 years and he implemented prohibition of liquor very effectively in Gujarat.”

PM Modi was also expected to release special commemorative stamps on the occasion.

Governor Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, Union Minsters Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan among others are also participating in the event.