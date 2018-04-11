Jawans guarding Rabri Devi withdrawn; sons Tejashwi, Tej Pratap give up security in protest

PATNA: The Bihar government on Tuesday withdrew the 32 Military Police jawans deputed at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna. The police personnel were seen packing their things and leaving the house of the former CM on Tuesday night.

Hitting out at the Nitish Kumar government, Rabri's son and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that he and his brother were also giving up their security so that the state government stops indulging in 'petty politics' and does some development work.

Patna: Military Police jawans deputed at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi, pack their things & leave from the premises following state govt's announcement to withdraw 32 Bihar Military Police jawans deputed at the residence of Rabri Devi. #Bihar (10.04.2018) pic.twitter.com/OMnMR5zVUP — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi said that the three of them had obtained security on the ground of him being the leader of the opposition, Rabri being an ex-CM and Tej Pratap being an MLA. The decision to withdraw the security came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at Rabri's residence in connection with the IRCTC hotel tender case.

Tejashwi also alleged that the Chief Minister had sent him a notice to vacate the government residence, he is presently living in. While the CBI officials said it clear that only Rabri Devi was questioned at her residence in Patna, RJD leaders claimed that Tejashwi was also quizzed for over four hours. "Only Rabri Devi was questioned today. We have already questioned Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the case," an official said on Tuesday.

RJD leaders attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that it was a malicious exercise and wondered if it was a coincidence that their leader had been questioned by the CBI when the prime minister was visiting the state. "Let Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar remember that the more they will try to repress us, the stronger will we emerge," RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said.

The entire exercise smacks of malice as Prasad is in jail and is keeping poor health because of which he has been admitted to the AIIMS at New Delhi, RJD MLA Shakti Singh Yadav said.

Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage is also on the cards, he said, adding, "It is not a mere coincidence that the development has taken place on a day when Narendra Modi is on a tour of Bihar."

It is alleged that after the tender was awarded to Sujata Hotel, the ownership of Delight Marketing Company changed hands from Sarla Gupta to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav between 2010 and 2014. By this time, Prasad had resigned as railway minister.

Others named as accused in the FIR include Vijay and Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owner of Chanakya Hotel, Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and then IRCTC managing director P K Goel.