हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nitish Kumar

Liquor ban in Bihar: Nitish government relaxes stringent rules

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Wednesday relaxed the stringent rules of the liquor ban in the state, approving several proposed amendments to the prohibition law to curb its misuse, an official said.

Liquor ban in Bihar: Nitish government relaxes stringent rules

Patna: Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Wednesday relaxed the stringent rules of the liquor ban in the state, approving several proposed amendments to the prohibition law to curb its misuse, an official said.

"The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has approved amendment to the prohibition law to curb its misuse," an official in the Chief Minister`s Office told IANS news agency. 

According to sources, the amendments include removing stringent provisions such as sending the entire family to jail if liquor was recovered from their house.

The cabinet also scrapped some other provisions like sealing of a campus where liquor bottle have been found. 

Over 1.5 lakh persons have been arrested for violating liquor prohibition in Bihar till date since it was imposed on April 5, 2016.

Nitish Kumar has repeatedly said that a bill amending the prohibition law to be curb its misuse will be brought during the state assembly`s monsoon session in July but asserted that prohibition will continue.

After being repeatedly attacked by opposition over failure of prohibition, he had admitted the some provisions were being misused and announced that the law would be amended.

Opposition leaders have alleged that Dalits and OBCs were being arrested and harassed by police in the name of prohibition.

With IANS inputs

Tags:
Nitish KumarBihar liquor ban

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close