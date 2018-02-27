Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar won't celebrate Holi

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he will not celebrate Holi on March 2 in the wake of the death of nine children in Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case and the death of JDU leader Manibhushan Nishad.

Nine people were killed and 20 were injured after they were run over by a speeding vehicle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

The speeding car belongs to Manoj Baitha - a BJP leader from Sitamarhi district.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended Baitha from the party's primary membership for six years. He has also been booked by Bihar Police.

The car had lost control and ploughed through them outside Dharmpur Government School building. The children were returning from the school located in Meenpur police station area when the accident happened.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Monday announced the cancellation of Holi celebrations at PNT Community House in Patna slated to take place on March 1.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar had said the speeding vehicle mowed down the children when they were crossing the road.

Angry over the death of school children, local residents had vandalised the school, beat up teachers and set ablaze chairs and benches there.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed sorrow and grief over the incident. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.