Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case: Political links won't save accused, says Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

PATNA: Any political link, either with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), will not save the accused in the Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

“No question of saving the person because of relations with BJP/RJD,” said Modi.

“I called Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) yesterday and said strictest action should be taken. Innocent children were killed and there is no bigger crime than this,” he added.

Earlier today, RJD leaders protested outside the Bihar Assembly over the incident.

Patna: RJD leaders protest outside Bihar Assembly over #Muzaffarpur hit and run incident in which 9 children died. pic.twitter.com/gBUKPmbA5l — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

Nine people were killed and 20 injured after a speeding car belonging to Manoj Baitha, a BJP leader from Sitamarhi district, run over them a vehicle in Muzaffarpur district on Saturday afternoon.

The car lost control and plowed through them outside Dharmpur Government School building.

The children were returning from the school located in Meenpur police station area when the accident happened. Their age is said to be between eight to 10 years.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar said the speeding vehicle mowed down the children when they were crossing the road.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav said, "CM and Sushil Modi Ji are nowhere to be seen. Both of them are trying to shield the culprit. Where did the driver get the liquor from when there is a ban on liquor in the state."