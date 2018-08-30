हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

NDA finalises seat-sharing formula for Bihar, BJP may fight on 20 Lok Sabha seats, JDU 12

If Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) fights as a part of the NDA, they could be given two seats in Bihar.

PATNA: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As per sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be fighting on 20 seats, Janata Dal United (JDU) on 12 seats and Lok Janshakti Party will contest on five seats. 

If Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) fights as a part of the NDA, they could be given two seats in Bihar from the BJP quota. Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who is the RLSP chief, had recently said that his party was making efforts to secure votes from every section of the society to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi get a second term in 2019. Sources also say the BJP may give one Lok Sabha seat each to the JDU in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. 

As per sources, the seat-sharing formula was finalised in consultations between BJP chief Amit Shah and JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It is being said that the formula was given the final shape during Shah's recent visit to Bihar.

There are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, and it has been decided that the BJP and JDU divide them equally between them and then share some of the seats with the smaller allies. As per the agreement, LJP will get 5-6 seats out of the JDU's share while the two seats for the RLSP will be given out of BJP's share. It was also decided that if Kushwaha breaks the alliance, the two seats reserved for him will be distributed between BJP and JDU.

The seat sharing formula comes at a time when the opposition parties are busy stitching an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, JDU, NDA, BJP, Lok Janshakti Party, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, RLSP

