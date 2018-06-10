हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tejashwi Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav

Nothing against Tejashwi and Lalu ji, but RJD Bihar chief ignoring workers: Tej Pratap

NEW DELHI: Speaking on rift row rumours with younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader Tej Pratap on Sunday once again denied the family infighting and claimed it to be false. He clarified that Tejashwi is very close to him and the duo shares a good bandwidth.

Tej Pratap, the eldest son of RJD supremo Laly Prasad Yadav, said that he has no grudge against his family. He, however, expressed his unhappiness with party state president RC Purve. The young RJD leader accused Purve of ignoring the youth workers.

"All this news of family infighting etc is false, there is no such thing, I have nothing against Tejashwi and Lalu ji but yes some other senior leaders in the party are sidelining youth workers. The state President RC Purve is ignoring workers," said Tej Pratap Yadav.

On Saturday, Tej Pratap, 29, accused some members of his party of trying to create a feud between the two brothers.

Blaming the party members for not receiving his phone calls, Tej Pratap had said that he was determined to eliminate those anti-social elements from the party.

The 29-year-old RJD leader had also urged senior leaders to identify those people and expel them from the party.

The RJD leader had earlier tweeted hinting at his possible retirement from politics. In a tweet, he referred to epic tale of 'Mahabharata' and mentioned that he wishes to quit and hand over the throne to Arjun (Tejashwi Yadav) and go on a leave.

"मेरा सोंचना है कि मैं अर्जुन को हस्तिनापुर की गद्दी पर बैठाऊं और खुद द्वारका चला जाऊँ। अब कुछेक "चुग्लों" को कष्ट है कि कहीं मैं किंग मेकर न कहलाऊं।। ।। राधे राधे।। (I think, I should establish Arjun on the throne of Hastinapur and go on a leave to Dwarka. But, there are some 'miscreants' who think that if I do so, I will be called a king maker)," he had tweeted.

The party came under heat following the recent conviction of party president Lalu Yadav in several fodder scam-related cases. Tejashwi Yadav, who played a pivotal role after the formation of the grand alliance including RJD, Congress and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JDU ahead of  Bihar Assembly elections, is more active in politics than his elder brother Tej Pratap. 

Tej Pratap, who was a Cabinet Minister for Health in the Bihar coalition government, is not seen as the heir apparent to Lalu Yadav's legacy in Bihar where his party RJD was in power for nearly 15 years. Since Lalu has been jailed, Tejashwi is said to be managing the party affairs single-handedly.

