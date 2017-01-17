Pakistan's ISI may be behind Kanpur train mishap, claims Bihar Police, seeks probe by IB, RAW

Patna: The Bihar Police on Tuesday pointed to the involvement of Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) in the recent train mishaps including Ajmer-Sialdah Express derailment near Kanpur.

Bihar Police also claimed to have busted a suspected ISI link to target the railways with arrest of three persons in East Champaran district of the state.

Addressing a press conference, East Champaran Superintendent of Police Jitendra Rana said that the arrested persons have confessed to having worked for a Nepalese contact supposedly linked to Pakistan's ISI to target the railways.

Rana told that the Motihari unit of the Bihar Police, which was investigating a terror-related incident, recently arrested one person who had made startling disclosures confirming that Kanpur train tragedy was actually an act of terror, sponsored by the ISI.

Also Read: Over 60 injured in Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment near Kanpur

Moti Paswan – the man in question – had revealed that he was paid by the ISI to plant bomb along the rail tracks to trigger derailment of trains, he added.

Rana told reporters that based on the information provided by Moti Paswan, police later arrested Uma Shankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav from Adapur Police Station area of the district.

The three are "professional criminals" allegedly involved in more than a dozen criminal cases, he said.

During interrogation, police claimed that they have confessed to having been paid Rs three lakh by a Nepali citizen identified as Brajesh Giri allegedly connected with the ISI for planting a bomb on railway tracks at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district in October 1 last year to cause an accident.

"Fortunately, the bomb was detected with the help of villagers at Ghorasan and defused which prevented the sinister designs of the terror elements," Rana said.

While three persons were arrested from East Champaran district, three others have been nabbed at Tailaya in Nepal for targeting railways on behalf of suspected terror elements in this country, the SP added.

Must Read: Kanpur train accident: What actually led to Indore-Patna Express mishap

Paswan had told interrogators that besides him, several others from Kanpur including Zubair and Zia-ul, who were nabbed from Delhi, were also involved in the Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derailment near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district last month.

Paswan had revealed that the ISI had hatched a conspiracy to blow the track at Ghorasahan Station for which its agent Brajesh Giri – the man who was later arrested from Nepal – had given Rs 3 lakh to Arun and Deepak Ram, both residents of Adapur in Bihar.

Paswan further told that both Arun and Deepak Ram were later called to Nepal and murdered by Giri as ISI was upset with them for not triggering the IED device even after planted it on the track.

Their bodies were thrown in the river, he claimed.

Don't Miss: Kanpur train accident: Shaken survivors burst into tears on reaching Patna

Based on its findings, the East Champaran Police intensified its probe and arrested Uma Shankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav and confirmed their links with ISI.

Arrested persons were given more targets and a probe is underway to find their links with Kanpur train accident, said the East Champaran SP.

The Nepal Police had also confirmed to Bihar Police that Pakistan's ISI had paid Rs 30 lakh to its agent Brajesh Giri for triggering blasts on rail tracks targeting popular trains in Bihar.

Accused were paid to blow rail tracks at Ghorasahan. Their links in Nepal, Dubai and other places are being probed, SP Jitendra Rana added.

Efforts are on to arrest in this connection two others identified as Gajendra Sharma and Rakesh Yadav who are "hiding" in East Champaran area, he said.

All the accused have been interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau and the information extracted by them has been passed on to the RAW and military intelligence for further verification.

At least least two people were killed and 43 injured when 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district in December last year.

Fourteen coaches of the train, 12987 Ajmer-Sealdah Express, derailed when it was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area.

Earlier, a major train accident involving Indore-Patna Express took place which claimed the lives of at least 150 people at Pokhrayan near Kanpur.