हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejashwi Yadav

Patna HC rejects Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging Bihar govt order to vacate bungalow

The Nitish Kumar govt has asked Tejashwi to swap residences with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Patna HC rejects Tejashwi Yadav&#039;s petition challenging Bihar govt order to vacate bungalow

PATNA: In a major setback to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Patna High Court on Monday dismissed his petition challenging the Bihar government's order asking him to vacate the bungalow allotted to him while he was the deputy chief minister.

The order was passed by the division bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Anjana Mishra, which rejected the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader's appeal challenging a single-judge order dated October 6, 2018, which had turned down his petition against the state government's direction.

The single-judge bench had said in its order that "the petitioner has been allotted a bungalow, matching his status as a minister in the government, at 1, Polo Road, Patna. He cannot raise a complaint on the decision so taken, simply because the present bungalow is more suited to him".

Yadav, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, occupies the 5, Desh Ratna Marg bungalow, which is at a stone's throw from the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's official residence.

The Nitish Kumar government has asked Yadav to swap residences with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who lives in 1, Polo Road, situated about a kilometre away. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Tejashwi YadavPatna High CourtNitish KumarBiharTejashwi Bungalow Row

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close