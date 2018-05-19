RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's health deteriorates, rushed to IGIMS

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) after his health deteriorated on Saturday. The veteran Bihar politician, who is out on bail these days, was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

He is being attended by the doctors at IGIMS at the moment.

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav, who has been convicted in several fodder scam-related cases, was on May 11 granted a 6-week provisional bail by the Ranchi High Court.

The provisional bail to veteran Bihar politician was granted on 'medical grounds'.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, who is serving a sentence in fodder scam cases, was earlier granted parole for three days to attend the wedding of his son Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai.

Some restrictions were also imposed on Lalu by the court, which said that he needs to abide by them while being out of jail on parole.

The RJD chief has been barred from talking to media and his movements are being recorded on video.

He will remain in a tight security cover provided jointly by Bihar and Jharkhand Police.

The RJD supremo had applied for a parole from May 9 to May 13 to attend the wedding ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya.

(With Agency inputs)