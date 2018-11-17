हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RJD

RJD claims Lalu Yadav's health has deteriorated, demands better treatment for party chief

The former Bihar chief minister, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

RJD claims Lalu Yadav&#039;s health has deteriorated, demands better treatment for party chief

RANCHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is so unwell that he can neither sit or stand, party MLA Rekha Devi said on Saturday. While stating that Yadav's health has worsened, she demanded better treatment for the RJD chief.

"Lalu Ji's health has deteriorated, he can neither sit nor stand. His blood sugar level has also increased. We demand that he should be taken to a place where he can get better treatment," Rekha Devi said.

The former Bihar chief minister, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. He is a diabetic with heart patient with kidney ailments as well. The former Bihar chief minister had undergone a fistula operation at a Mumbai hospital. 

Lalu was recently shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after he had complained of poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs at RIMS. He was moved to the 100-bed paying ward where he pays Rs. 1,000 per day. Hospital authorities said that his ward was changed after permission from the jail superintendent.

After spending a few months out of jail, the RJD supremo surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi on August 30, upon the expiry of the provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.

Tags:
RJDLalu Prasad YadavLalu Prasad Yadav health

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close