Seven persons killed in truck-auto collision in Muzaffarpur
Muzaffarpur: Seven persons were killed while five others injured in a truck-auto collision on NH 77 near Bhikhanpur village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district today.
Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Anand said the incident occurred when a speeding truck lost control and collided head on with an auto, carrying 12 passengers, coming from the opposite direction on Muzaffrapur-Sitamarhi NH 77, killing seven people of them on the spot.
Both the truck and the auto then fell into a roadside ditch.
While the truck was on its way to Muzaffarpur from Sitamarhi, the auto was going towards Sitamarhi from Muzaffarpur.
Of the seven deceased, four persons have been identified as Chandan Kumar Sah, Awadhesh Ram, Binod Sahni and Sahdeo Bhagat, all residents of Minapur block of the district.
The identities of the other three deceased could not be ascertained so far, the Dy SP said.
The injured have been sent to nearby S K Medical College and Hospital, he said.
Angry locals are protesting with the seven bodies on the Muzaffrapur-Sitamarhi NH in protest against the incident.
The local villagers have blocked the national highway and are demanding adequate compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the accident.
The driver of the truck escaped from the scene, the police officer said.
