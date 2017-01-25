Sharad Yadav defends `honour of vote above honour of daughter` statement, says 'didn't say anything wrong`

Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday defended his outrageous remark giving more importance to the honour of a vote than that of a daughter.

On Tuesday, the former JD(U) president stirred controversy by saying: "People need to be educated about the ballot paper. The honour of a vote is above the honour of a daughter. If a daughter loses honour, the village loses its honour. But if a vote is sold, the nation will lose its honour. All our dreams for the future evaporate."

The 69-year-old parliamentarian today clarified: “The love for vote and daughter should be equal. I said nothing wrong (on Tuesday). You should love your vote as much as you love your daughter. Only then you will get a good government and the nation will progress.”

Sharad Yadav's shocker: “Honour of vote comes above honour of daughter” - Watch

JD(U) leader Kailash said Yadav`s comment was being misinterpreted. "What he meant to say was that a vote and a daughter should be given in good hands. A wrong choice for the daughter can topple her entire household. Similarly, a wrong vote can put the entire state at stake", he clarified.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged Yadav to stop demeaning women and contrasting their position in society with the value of vote.

BJP leader Rita Bahguna Joshi said, "Such a remark doesn`t do justice to the position he commands. It`s a highly problematic remark, and extremely demeaning to women."

The National Commission for Women has, meanwhile, issued a notice to Yadav for his derogatory statement on women.

This is not the first time Yadav has passed sexist remarks.

In March 2015, Yadav earned the wrath of social media due to his comments on "dark-skinned south Indian women" during a debate on the Insurance Bill.

The JD(U) leader had later made a sexist remark directly aimed at then Human Resource Development minister Smriti Irani in Parliament.

Earlier, he used the term "parkati auratein (short-haired women)" to argue against the Women's Quota Bill.