Sharad Yadav to hold meeting parallel to Nitish Kumar's today, JD(U) split indicated

Patna: Rival JD(U) factions headed by Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav have called parallel meetings here on Saturday indicating that the party may be heading for a split after the disintegration of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

While Nitish Kumar will be heading the national executive committee meeting of the JD(U) at his official residence, former party president Sharad Yadav, along with party's Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari, will hold a 'Jan-Adalat Sammelan'.

Meanwhile, a poster war between the two warring sides is being witnessed in the Bihar capital. Huge hoardings of Kumar and Yadav have been put up across the city.

While reports suggest that the party is headed for a split, JD(U) principal secretary general KC Tyagi has maintained that there is no split and that Yadav "has left voluntarily".

Asked about the agenda of the national executive meeting, Tyagi said it would put its seal of approval on the party's Bihar unit decision to break away from the Grand Alliance and form a government with BJP "in the interests of the state".

Sharad Yadav is also likely to soon announce his decision to attend Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's August 27 rally against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna.

Earlier this week, the party suspended its 21 party leaders, including some former minister and former MLAs, for supporting former party chief Sharad Yadav during his three-day visit to the state.

The JD (U) also removed Sharad Yadav -- who opposed the party's decision to ally with the BJP in Bihar -- as their leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced him with RCP Singh.

"The national executive would also give its consent to the invitation of BJP President Amit Shah to the JD(U) to join the NDA fold," Tyagi said.

Shah had extended the invitation when Kumar had met him in Delhi recently.

Sharad Yadav has voiced his opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance -- that comprised the JD-U, RJD and the Congress -- and join hands with the BJP to form the government in Bihar.