Muzaffarpur

Stampede in Muzaffarpur temple, at least 15 Kanwariyas injured

As many as 15 people were injured on Monday morning in a stampede at Garibnath Temple in Muzaffarpur. The situation now is, however, under control.

ANI photo

New Delhi: As many as 15 people were injured on Monday morning in a stampede at Garibnath Temple in Muzaffarpur. The situation now is, however, under control.

MuzaffarpurGaribnath TempleBihar

