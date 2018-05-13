Unruly crowd breaks security cordon, loots food at Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai's wedding

PATNA: The wedding of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav with Aishwarya Rai has been the subject of attention ever since the news of their engagement came out in the open. Tej Pratap and Aishwarya tied the knot on Saturday in a grand ceremony on Saturday which was attended by thousands of people.

However, chaos prevailed at the wedding after an unruly crowd breached the cordon which was meant to separate the pandal meant for VIPs and the media. The reason? Food.

Shortly after Tej Pratap and Aishwarya exchanged garlands, a horde of people broke the cordon and started looting food items. Soon the entire area was strewn with broken crockery and upturned tables and chairs, while a number of party leaders made a vain attempt to chase away intruders by wielding sticks.

The reason for the chaos was reportedly a rumour which spread that VIPs behind the partition were getting tastier food as compared to the 'general' people.

The people who created havoc are believed to be RJD supporters who were invited to the wedding. Several media persons, including cameramen, complained of having been manhandled and their equipment damaged.

Caterers said the unruly crowd looted some of their utensils and other items.

A galaxy of VIPs and thousands of commoners attended the wedding ceremony at the sprawling veterinary college ground. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attended the wedding. Nitish, who has strained relations with the RJD chief's family ever since walked away from the Grand Alliance and returned to the BJP-led NDA, was greeted with loud cheers from the gathering. He exchanged pleasantries with Lalu Prasad and later sat on the dais flanked by the RJD chief and Rabri Devi.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several of his cabinet colleagues, veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav were also there to bless the couple. Other dignitaries who came to the city earlier to bless the couple included former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, NCP leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and lawyer Ram Jethmalani. The entire top brass of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stood at the entrance to welcome the guests.