Ram Vilas Paswan

Will fight against Ram Vilas Paswan if RJD gives tickets, says son-in-law Anil Kumar Sadhu

Will fight against Ram Vilas Paswan if RJD gives tickets, says son-in-law Anil Kumar Sadhu

PATNA: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's son-in-law and RJD leader Anil Kumar Sadhu on Wednesday said he'd contest against his wife's family if RJD gives a ticket.

“If RJD will give tickets to me and my wife (Asha Paswan) we'll definitely fight against the Paswans,” said Sadhu.

“They have not only insulted me, they have even insulted the STs/SCs. Dalits are not their bonded labourers,” added the Dalit leader.

Earlier this year, Sandhu quit Lok Janshakti Party and joined Opposition RJD.

Directly attacking his father-in-law and LJP chief Paswan, Sadhu claimed that he compromised with the party's principles and policies and surrendered to the RSS for personal gains. 

The LJP is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

"Violence against Dalits in Bihar and across the country have increased in the last few months but Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan, who is Working President of LIP, are silent over the issue. Why both have not spoken so far if they are Dalit leaders?" Sadhu had said at the time. 

Sadhu unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls.

Ram Vilas Paswan Anil Kumar Sadhu RJD LJP

