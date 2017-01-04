Ayushmann Khurrana has seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Haraamkhor' already! Here's what he said

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his phenomenal on-screen performances, is all set to take the silver screens by storm once again. This time, his upcoming film 'Haraamkhor' is making the headlines for its off-beat storyline. And, according to B-Town hunk Ayushmann Khurrana, this movie features some 'fabulous' performances.

The 'Vicky Donor' star stated that he saw this movie some time back in the editing room and he admires it for its directorial brilliance.

"I saw #haraamkhor in the edit room some months back. Nawaz and Shweta are fab! And @shlok_sharma is the director to watch out for," Ayushmann tweeted.

'Haraamkhor' has been directed by Shlok Sharma. It also features Shweta Tripathi in a prominent role. The flick will be releasing on January 13 next year. It has been shot in a small village in Gujarat.