Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Mumbai: ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, a rom-com directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao has released today. The film, which revolves around the aspirations of a small-town girl Bitti and two men who vie for her attention has impressed residents of the Tinsel Town.

The trailer of the film was mighty impressive. And if you are wondering whether or not to watch it, the tweets embedded below will help you make a decision.

Check out the reactions of Bollywood stars after watching ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’:

#BareillyKiBarfi is warm,funny and delightful...the performances are superb!! ! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 16 August 2017

Thoroughly enjoyed watching #bareilykibarfi! Everyone was so good! @RajkummarRao aap toh kaatil ho! Mazaa aa gaya! @Ashwinyiyer — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) 16 August 2017

#BareillykiBarfi is such a pure &a complete entertainer.@kritisanon is brilliant & it's her best performance , @ayushmannk is honest (1/2) — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) 17 August 2017

and @RajkummarRao ,take a bow man !! You fly :) I wish #bareilykibarfi team all the luck and congratulations once again !! (2/2) — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) 17 August 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi Simply DELIGHTFUL .. flavoursome & fun, warm & charming @Ashwinyiyer 's next is a lovely tale that makes you go Awwwwww — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) 17 August 2017

this one is sweeter than any barfi u ve ever had #BareillyKiBarfi is the sweetest film @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon u guys re fab! — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) 16 August 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi bahutey 'kadak' film! Laughed,clapped,thoroughly enjoyed @Ashwinyiyer Aap kamaal ho! Congratulations — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) 16 August 2017

Just saw #BareillyKiBarfi such a lovely film ! @kritisanon you were so good @RajkummarRao what timing my friend ! @ayushmannk bhai superb — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) 16 August 2017

So now you know what to do this weekend. Gear up and head to the closest theatre to taste ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’.