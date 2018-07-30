Bharat: Confirmed! This actress will replace Priyanka Chopra in the Salman Khan starrer

New Delhi: Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' is making a lot of headlines these days. The movie is one of the most-awaited films of 2019 but ever since actress Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film, speculations regarding who would replace the actress have caught fire. Well, here's news for all those who are excited to know who will play the leading lady in 'Bharat'.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, actress Katrina Kaif will now be playing the female lead in the film. Director Ali Abbas Zafar told Mirror, “I am extremely excited to work with Katrina and Salman again. We have had exciting collaborations in the past. Katrina got on board in the ‘Nick’ of time for this project.”

Salman and Katrina were last seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Ek Tha Tiger'. The movie was a roaring success and Salman and Katrina's chemistry was much-loved by the audience! Since Kat is now the leading lady of 'Bharat', it will be interesting to see the trio of Abbas, Katrina and Salman team up for another project.

It was Ali who had confirmed the news of Priyanka's exit from the film through Twitter. The director's tweet gave rise to speculations about Priyanka's marriage with international pop sensation Nick Jonas. Ali wrote, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of Bharat the film and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her. Team Bharat wishes Priyanka Chopra loads of love and happiness for life.”

'Bharat' also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Aasif Sheikh and Sunil Grover in important roles.

The movie is slated for an Eid 2019 release.