Bollywood actress Sridevi dies at 54 in Dubai

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54. The actress had gone to Dubai to attend a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter khushi.

Born in 1963, the Bollywood diva made her debut in the film industry at the age of four. There were reports of fans gathering outside her residence in Andheri area of Mumbai as reports of her demise came in.

Fans gather outside the residence of #Sridevi in Andheri who has passed away due to cardiac arrest. Say 'We are shocked and still cannot believe the news of her death. Very saddened and pained about her demise. Her acting skills were remarkable' pic.twitter.com/H059IQJM0F — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Twitter reacted in disbelief and shock as reports of the demise of India's first female superstar came in. While some tweeted wishing it was not true, many said that the shock death was simply unbelievable. Her fans also recalled her dazzling smile and expressive eyes. Big names from Bollywood also expressed their shock and grief, terming it as a big loss to the Indian entertainment industry.

Before stepping into Bollywood in 1978, Sridevi had worked in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telegu films.

'Himmatwala', 'Mr India', 'Chandni' are some of her big hits. The actor in her second innings gave a heart-winning comeback with 'English Vinglish' in 2012.

In 2013, she was awarded Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian honour.

Sridevi was last seen in the film 'MOM' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye khanna.

Confirming the news, a source close to the family said, "Yes it's true. She was in Dubai while some of the other family members came back to India. We hear it's cardiac arrest."

While some of her family members returned from Dubai after the wedding, Sridevi, Boney and her younger daughter Khushi stayed back. Her elder daughter -- Janhvi -- had not travelled with the family because of the shooting schedule for her upcoming Bollywood film, her first in the industry.

Sridevi, known for her versatility as an actor, made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan". But it was only after five years with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala" that she gained commercial success.

Her nuanced performance as a middle-class woman, learning to speak English to feel accepted by her family, won accolades, and the film was also a commercial success. Last year, she was seen in revenge-drama, "Mom", opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She also shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, "Zero", which releases in December.

