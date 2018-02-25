हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Those expressive eyes and that dazzling smile: Twitter reacts in shock as Sridevi dies

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi, considered the first female superstar of Indian film industry, died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 25, 2018, 06:50 AM IST
Comments
Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi, considered the first female superstar of Indian film industry, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday. The actress was 54 when she breathed her last. As soon as reports of her sudden demise came in, the social media reacted in shock and disbelief. While many were at a loss of words, some recalled her expressive eyes and dazzling smile.

Here are some of the tributes that poured in from Bollywood bigwigs as well as some of the innumerable fans of Sridevi:

The shocking death of the beloved star in her mid-fifties, who reportedly passed away while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate late Saturday night, prompted an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow Bollywood actors. Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on have a career spanning over four decades. She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa. She was awarded the Padma Shri, India`s fourth highest civilian award, for her services to the film industry.

