Those expressive eyes and that dazzling smile: Twitter reacts in shock as Sridevi dies

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi, considered the first female superstar of Indian film industry, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday. The actress was 54 when she breathed her last. As soon as reports of her sudden demise came in, the social media reacted in shock and disbelief. While many were at a loss of words, some recalled her expressive eyes and dazzling smile.

Here are some of the tributes that poured in from Bollywood bigwigs as well as some of the innumerable fans of Sridevi:

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

Just woken up to the tragic and shocking news of the passing of our dear Sridevi ji. Heartfelt condolences to Boneyji and her family. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 25, 2018

An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon... — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 24, 2018

Long before the conversation about equality began, #sridevi was among a handful of female actors to be cast as the lead protagonist in movies. — Yogita Limaye (@yogital) February 24, 2018

Sridevi no more ? so difficult to fathom that she is no more, such is life I guess. Strong will to those near and dear to her. #RIPSridevi — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 25, 2018

Such is life. #Sridevi is no more. These are some of her last photos clicked in #Dubai. She died of cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/Ve6fsskw3F — Johnlee Abraham (@Johnleeabraham) February 24, 2018

RIP Sridevi. This is her last visual. pic.twitter.com/BwNBaMYGxF — Kathi Mahesh (@kathimahesh) February 25, 2018

Very shocked to hear about the passing away of iconic actress #Sridevi ji. Condolences to her family and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 25, 2018

So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of #sridevi . Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever.. pic.twitter.com/jS2YJU1zoq — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018

Shocked and heartbroken! #Sridevi

I still can't believe that we have lost a legend. My heartfelt condolences to the family. — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) February 25, 2018

You made us laugh and cry...but this sadma !!!! Will miss you...#sridevi pic.twitter.com/Yu0N2C0Zzs — Nilesh Pandit (@scorpiontwit) February 25, 2018

The shocking death of the beloved star in her mid-fifties, who reportedly passed away while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate late Saturday night, prompted an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow Bollywood actors. Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on have a career spanning over four decades. She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa. She was awarded the Padma Shri, India`s fourth highest civilian award, for her services to the film industry.