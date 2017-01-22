Commando 2: Vidyut Jammwal takes excitement up a notch ahead of trailer release

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal on Sunday shared a special video on Twitter. In the clip, the 36-year-old actor can be seen performing a breathtaking action sequence. Well, this definitely tells us that the full-length movie will be loaded with amazing stunts.

He also revealed that the trailer of the flick will be out on Monday. Excited much?

'Commando 2' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. Its storyline revolves around the serious issue of block money.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, 'Commando 2' will release on March 3 this year.